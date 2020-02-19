|
|
Rodney L. "Rod" Dawson, 73, of Maitland, Florida passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born June 6, 1946, he was preceded in death by his mother, Mary P. Dawson and his father, William A. Dawson.
Rod was a lifelong resident of the Winter Park/Maitland area and the second generation owner of Locke, Well & Pump Company of Orlando. A leading and well-respected authority in the industry, Rod had consummate knowledge of deep well design, construction, rehabilitation and all aspects of water treatment and transportation. He was never afraid to roll up his sleeves with his employees and work elbow to elbow with them on many projects. His employees knew Rod as patient, fair and compassionate. He had a generosity of spirit and always enjoyed seeing the fruits of his mentoring benefit those around him.
Rod honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a "Brother" of the 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry with Mokanna Lodge No. 329 F&AM since 1974.
Rod had a passion for life and he never met a stranger. His greatest joys came from his love of sailing, motorcycles, music, art and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his "bride" Janet, two sons, John (Chris) and David (Shannon), sister Linda Sachs (Michael), six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held for his family and friends at Francesco's Ristorante, 400 S. Orlando Ave. #104, Maitland, FL, on Sunday March 1, 2020 any time between 1-5pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020