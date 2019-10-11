|
Roger Dean Dooley, age 60, transitioned from this life on November 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born March 25, 1958 in Davenport, Iowa to Maxine G. (Housley) and Donald L. Dooley, Roger's ever present smile and zest for life was evident to all who knew him. A cherished and phenomenal father to his sons Nathaniel and Derek and his stepson Eric Rogers, his proudest accomplishment was his sons. Roger was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 23 years, Brenda, whom he married June 15, 1996 in St. Augustine. His life-long affinity for sports began in his early years. He was an accomplished and fiercely competitive swimmer; active on the YMCA and Junior High swim teams of his hometown of Aurora, Illinois. He also played baseball for the Little League and American Legion and continued playing throughout his West Aurora highschool years, as a skilled and masterful catcher. While Roger excelled at snow skiing, boating and ATV riding, his true passion was golf, which he shared and passed on his love for the game to his wife and sons. He relished attending the major events, especially The Masters, Bayhill and The Players Championship. He was a staunch and steadfast fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Florida Gators. Mr. Dooley began his insurance career in 1996 with Colonial Life and Accident, quickly earning their prestigious President's Club recognition. Multiple awards followed throughout his career. He retired in 2012 from AIG as Senior Marketing Agent in the Employee Benefits and Worksite division. Upon retirement, he took up gardening, collecting firearms and RV travel, spending summers with his wife journeying throughout the National Parks of the USA and Canada, visiting family and friends along the way. Roger is survived by his wife Brenda (Hazelton) of Lake Wales, Florida, his sons Nathaniel (Melissa Carnes) of Grants Pass, Oregon, Derek (Jill Stefanisko) of Lake Mary, Florida, one stepson Eric Rogers of Lake Wales, and one precious granddaughter Madelyn M. Dooley of Lake Mary. He is also survived by two sisters, Jacqueline (Ron) Archer of Aurora, Illinois and Diana (Joe) Carter of New Smyrna Beach, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Dooley was predeceased by his brothers Bradley G., Roger Brent, Jerry Wayne, and his maternal and paternal parents.
Donations may be made in his honor to your local chapter of MADD. A Celebration of Life will be held in November for immediate family and close friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Nov. 2, 2019