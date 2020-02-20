Home

Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 898-2561
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Cemetery
Orlando, FL
Roger Douglas Shields passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on August 2, 1947 to Zollie H Shields and Elizabeth (Eckert) Shields. As the son of a US Army officer, Roger spent his childhood in Ohio, Texas, and Virginia, as well as in Japan and France. Roger moved to Orlando with his family the summer of 1964. He graduated from Colonial High School and attended the University of Tennessee.

Roger's career included managing retail operations for corporations such as Ivey's, Jacobson's, and Robinsons in Central Florida; owning and operating an antique store in Bat Cave, NC; and supporting retail operations services in Scituate, MA. He worked on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico and in an oil field in Wyoming. And he managed maintenance for the Sombrero Resort and Marina in Marathon Key.

Roger was happiest when he was on or near the water – Central Florida lakes and rivers, the Florida Keys, and the Scituate Harbor. His passions included fishing anywhere and following the New England Patriots and Tennessee Vols football.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Zollie and Elizabeth Shields. He is survived by his sister, Cathy Shields, Orlando; cousins Carol Brennan, MN, and Marge Iffland, NY; and cousins in Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia. He is also survived by long-time friends JoAnn McBrien and Jessica Driscoll in Massachusetts.

If you would like to make a charitable contribution in Roger's memory, please consider the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, One Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA 02035; www.patriots.com/community/

A Graveside service will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11am at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Orlando, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
