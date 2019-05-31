Home

Roger Kiddoo Murray, age 90, died May 28, 2019. Roger was born and raised in Mt Lebanon, PA. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Blair Murray and his daughters, Pamela Edith Godin, Kimberly Murray Thompson, Jennifer (Tom) Murray Klusman. His life was enhanced with seventeen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roger's life will be celebrated with a greeting reception on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Cascade Heights, 160 Islander Court, Longwood FL, 32750
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 31 to June 2, 2019
