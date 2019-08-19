|
Roma Jeanne "Jeannie" (Smith) Urcinas, 86 years old, passed away on August 16, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital in Orlando. She was born on July 21, 1933 in Wichita, Kansas to William Alexander and Edna Mae Rand. She is retired from retail sales and volunteering at local hospitals where she supported families and visitors.
Jeannie married Chester Urcinas on November 16, 1989 in Miami, Florida. He is her best friend friend of over 36 years and lives in their home in College Park, Orlando, Florida. She is survived by her loving husband, Chet; her son, Richard Hicks of Salina, Kansas; her daughter, Carol Swingle and her husband Jay, of Montrose, Colorado; and one stepson Chet Anthony and wife Amy, of Ormond, Florida. They have 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Jeannie was a gifted painter and she enjoyed going on cruises, taking trips to the beach, fishing, and visits to see family. A memorial service will be held at Compass Pointe Funeral Service, Orlando, on Tuesday evening at 5:30pm. Phone 407-797-6200
