Ronald B. Coleman age 72, of Holland Road Greeneville, formally of Ocoee, Florida, passed away Wednesday at the Waters of Johnson City. He was a member of the V.F.W and He is survived by his wife of 48 years Darryl Coleman; two children: Travis Ronald Coleman (Sandy) of Sunrise, Florida and Leslie Alan (Jennifer) Coleman of Windermere, Florida; two granddaughters: Heather Coleman and Julia Coleman; brother: Lawrence (Robin) Coleman of Oviedo, Florida and Jeff (Cindy) Coleman of Leesburg, Florida.Preceded in death by his parents: James and Gloria Coleman.The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 – 2 pm at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday in Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home Chapel.The Greene County Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard will conduct Military services.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 6 to June 7, 2019
