Ronald Elmer Mullins, 77, of Parsons, died at 9:28 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born October 11, 1941 at Clintwood, VA, a son of Paul A. Mullins and Eva (Rose) Mullins. He was raised in Clintwood and attended school there. While growing up, he worked on his family's farm. From 1960 until 1962 he served in the United States Army. He returned to the farm in Virginia upon his discharge. He spent a year travelling the country and later moved to Orlando, FL after his family moved there. He later lived in Texas and did contract work. He then lived in Ohio and worked as a deputy sheriff. He later lived in Orlando and in 1999 moved to Goodman, MO. He moved to Parsons in 2014.
On September 24, 1988 he and Brenda G. Jackson were united in marriage at Orlando, FL. She survives of the home.
He was Baptist. While living in Orlando, he started a CB club.
In addition to his wife, survivors include:
One daughter – Deanna Mullins,Winter Park, FL
One step-daughter – Bonnie cornwell, Parsons, KS
One brother – Talmadge Mullins, Orlando, FL
Three sisters – Joyce Broyls, Orlando, FL
Sheila Bowen, Portal, GA
Angelee Fynan, Glendale, AZ
Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers – Paul E. Mullins and Neal Mullins.
No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to the and may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019