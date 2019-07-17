Home

Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Of Orlando
142 E Jackson St
Orlando, FL
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church Of Orlando
142 E Jackson St
Orlando, FL
Ronald Eugene "Chip" Giddens


1969 - 2019
Ronald Eugene "Chip" Giddens Notice
Ronald, born on April 13, 1969, passed away July 14, 2019, at the age of 50, in the comfort of his home with his loved ones by his side. He was a good man full of love and dedication to his family, there was nothing he wouldn't do for anyone who asked. Ronald was a pioneer in the sport of BMX racing and his trophies filled the walls of his mother's home as a young man. Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Earl C. Giddens. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Ard Giddens, his 3 sisters, Patricia Diane Patton, Shirley Lay and Connie Foley as well as his 9 nieces and nephews, 16 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Please join us this Friday to celebrate his life:

First United Methodist Church Of Orlando

142 E Jackson St. Orlando, FL 32801

Gathering at 11 AM, Service at noon.

He will be laid to rest at Greenwood cemetery.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019
