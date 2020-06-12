Ronald J. Williams
Ronald J. Williams passed away at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, June 6, 2020. Ron was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 3, 1944, and moved to Florida at a young age. He made his career in the fire service starting in 1967. After attaining the rank of Fire Chief for Conway Fire Control District, he became Battalion Chief at Orange County Fire/Rescue, and then, in 1997, Fire Chief at Cocoa Beach FD. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Murfreesboro, TN. Ron leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Barbara; his son, Jesse (Judy); his daughter, Deanna Rolfe (Josh); and eight grandchildren, Shelby Gell (Ryan), Seancy, Dalton, & Dakota Williams, Cheyenne Taylor, Summer, Autumn, & Caleigh Rolfe; two great grandchildren, Kastyn Faiga & Declan Gell; and his brother, Larry Williams (Sandy). Celebration of Life on July 11th at 11:00 am at the Orange County, Firefighters Assoc., 6969 Venture Cir., Orlando, FL.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
