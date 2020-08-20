?Our family is sad to announce the death of Ron Ralston, Fern Park, on April 15, 2020. He was born in Bradford, Pa. on August 24, 1942, the first child of Chester and Catherine Cosky Ralston. The family moved to Sarasota in 1958. After high school graduation he entered the Army and subsequently married Barbara Williams. They had two children, Anita Renee and Eric, and relocated to Pennsylvania and then South Carolina. Ron and his son, Eric, started a metal fabricating business. After the death of his wife of 30 years he moved back to Florida and lived in Winter Park. Not knowing many people and being at loose ends he took a part time job at Miller's Hardware. It was Ron's dream retirement job as he met and became friends with his co-workers and so many Miller's customers.
In 2015 he married his second wife JoAnn Walker who survives him. They traveled the world and loved cruising. Ron especially enjoyed Ephesus, Turkey and the Amalfi Coast. For a year he and JoAnn lived at Lake Chapala, Mexico experiencing the food, culture and lifestyle of the mountains. Within a year of returning from Mexico Ron was diagnosed with lung cancer. The family is grateful for the care he received from the VA doctors and from hospice.
He was preceded in death by his father and daughter. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Catherine Ralston and sister, Cynthia Gerken both of Winter Park, his beloved son and daughter-in-law Eric and Kara Ralston of Gaston, SC. He was especially proud of his granddaughter, Jessi (Michael) Jordan and his great granddaughter Savanna Catherine, W. Columbia, South Carolina. He is also survived by his granddaughter Angel Watson (John) and great granddaughter, Emmalyn, Lehighton, Pa. and his only grandson Travis Muthard, Palmerton, Pa. A lifelong lover of animals, he is also survived by his rescue dog Munchie who rarely left his side. The family will hold a celebration of Ron's life when it is safe to gather. Donations in his memory will be accepted by the American Cancer Society
, Pets by Judy or the charity of one's choice
.