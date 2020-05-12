Ronald John Kuhn
Ronald John Kuhn, 83, of Mount Dora, Florida, completed his worldly journey on May 11, 2020 and now stands in the hands of God. He was born September 20, 1936 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Mr. Kuhn proudly served 4 years in the Airforce and 2 in the reserves. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Kuhn; children Don Kuhn of Deltona, Florida, Jeff Mauritz of Appleton, Wisconsin, Connie Regazzi of Wisconsin, James Thornton of Apopka, Annette Williams of Lake Mary and Darrick Gysbers of Crossville, Tennessee; siblings Dale Kuhn and Jack Bauman; and 17 grandchildren.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
