Ronald John Kuhn
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald John Kuhn, 83, of Mount Dora, Florida, completed his worldly journey on May 11, 2020 and now stands in the hands of God. He was born September 20, 1936 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Mr. Kuhn proudly served 4 years in the Airforce and 2 in the reserves. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Kuhn; children Don Kuhn of Deltona, Florida, Jeff Mauritz of Appleton, Wisconsin, Connie Regazzi of Wisconsin, James Thornton of Apopka, Annette Williams of Lake Mary and Darrick Gysbers of Crossville, Tennessee; siblings Dale Kuhn and Jack Bauman; and 17 grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loomis Funeral Home
420 West Main Street
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 880-1007
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Even though we didn't see each other that much, he was a great father-in- law. Very funny and very stubborn. I remember the first time that Connie took me down to meet him and Brenda. I was standing in the kitchen and he brought out one of his guns. I said "Honey your dad has a gun" and we all started laughing. Another time, two days before Connie and I got married, he took my son and I to some sporting goods stores. We were talking and coming up to some lights and I had to yell "RED LIGHT, RED LIGHT!!!" I told him, " If you don't want me to marry your daughter, just say so". All three of us just started cracking up. You will be truly missed by many people. And I wished I would have got to see you more.
Tom Regazzi
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved