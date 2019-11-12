|
|
Ronald was born on March 25, 1943 and died unexpectedly on November 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father-Al Langa, his mother-Jane Langa, and his mother-in-law-Nancy Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, Maitland, and two daughters Lauren, Orlando, & Lesley, Takoma Park, Maryland. He also leaves his brother, Alex Langa from West Long Branch, New Jersey, and his sister, Patricia Charles from Leesburg, Virginia. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, Nov. 15th from 4:30 to 7:00 at Collison Funeral home, 3806 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park, and funeral services will be on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 1:00 at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 400 S. Lakemont Ave, Winter Park. If you wish to memorialize Ron, you may donate to any of the charities of your choice that support children's health. Arrangements entrusted to COLLISON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019