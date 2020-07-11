Ronald Peter Johnson Sr. (Retired, USAF) passed away July 7, 2020 in Orlando, FL at the age of 81. Pete was born in Abingdon, VA to William Jenner Johnson Jr. and Isabel Lyon Johnson. Pete proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He attained the rank of Master Sargent and was a Viet Nam veteran. After military retirement, Pete joined the John Hancock Insurance Co. Survivors include wife Joyce, of Orlando, FL, son Ronald, Jr. (Mary), daughter Cindy Johnson White (Bobby), of Bristol, TN, grandchildren Wendy, Heather, Amy, Steven, Jennifer and 5 great grandchildren. Pete leaves behind 3 brothers, Mike (Travis) of Gainesville, GA, Tommy (Brenda) of Apopka, FL, David (Brenda) and sister Judy Johnson Haga of Bristol, TN, 4 nieces, 2 nephews and one aunt, Lula Lee Lyon Ball of Gallatin, TN. Pete was preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) and Isabel Johnson of Bristol, TN and Mildred (Milly) Johnson (USAF) mother of Ronnie and Cindy. At Pete's request, no services will be held. Pete's final resting place will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. Arrangements under direction of DeGusipe Funeral Home Maitland, FL.



