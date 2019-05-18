Captain Ronald Stephen Hadbavny, age 76, died peacefully in his Winter Springs, Fl. home on May 11, 2019 CAPT Hadbavny was born on October 15, 1942 in Canton, OH, son of Stephen and Helen (Stats) Hadbavny. He received an undergraduate and master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He began his naval career in 1964 and his tours of duty have included Virginia, Vietnam, London, Groton, Pentagon, Port Hueneme, Annapolis and PAX River. He retired Honorably in 1991. On May 22, 1966 he married Marge St. Pierre in Fort Dix, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 53 years, his daughters, Michelle and Suzette; his son, Michael; and his two grandchildren, Samantha and Madeleine. A viewing will take place at Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 501 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo, FL 32765 on May 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A funeral Mass will take place at St Stephen's Catholic Community Church officiated by Father John Bluett on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. The burial will be later this year at the Arlington National Cemetery. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2019