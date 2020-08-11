Ronald Scott, 72, of Sanford, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Central Florida Regional Hospital Sanford, Florida. He was born on January 21, 1948 in Orlando, Florida to the late Alta Adams Duncan and Stanley Duncan. Ronald was a graduate of Jones High School, Orlando, Florida, Class of 1966.



Ronald served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1975 during the Vietnam War Era. During his service, Ronald earned the Purple Heart award, an Army Commendation Metal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Metal, the Vietnam Service Metal with three Bronze Service Stars, as well as the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. His heroism and many achievements in the United States Army led to the advancement of his military rank to Sergeant (E-5). After serving our country, Ronald worked at Father's Table, Sanford, Florida for several years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alta Adams Duncan and Stanley Duncan.



He is survived by his wife, Pamela Scott; daughters, Tiffany Scott (Stevie), Sharonda Harkness (Timothy), Tanya Scott Rivera (Jose), and Myra Scott, son, Andre Moore, 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and many sorrowing friends.



We are asking that anyone who will be attending the celebration of life service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Due to the current state of COVID/19 pandemic and the social distancing order, the number of attendees is limited to 50 people for the Celebration of Life Service.



The Celebration of Life Service for Ronald Scott will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, 9 AM at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Highway 1, North Mims, Florida 32754 with full military honors.



Services Entrusted to the care of Sunrise Funeral Home, 900 Locust Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771, (407)322-7383.



