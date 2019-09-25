|
|
Ronald Uhrich Seibert, age 85, passed away at Bridgeport Senior Living in Maitland, FL on September 22, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1933 in Stouchsburg, Pa, to George and Edna Seibert. Ron grew up in Myerstown, PA and graduated from Myerstown High School in 1951. He attended college at Penn State and then began his service to his country and state.
Ron served our nation for over 36 years. His service included US Army Infantry, US Air Force pilot, US Border Patrol, US Drug Enforcement Agency and Chief investigator for Seminole and Brevard counties. He married Gwendolyn Yon In 1960 while in flight school at Bartow AFB. They had two children, Tana and Greg. After the Air Force, Ron worked in the Border Patrol in Texas for several years and then joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He retired from DEA after 20 years of drug enforcement service around the globe. While serving in DEA, he spent 10 years in Puerto Rico as Special Agent in Charge and then transferred to Florida where he retired. His retirement did not last long. Shortly thereafter, he took a job with the Seminole State Attorney's Office in Sanford, FL as Chief Investigator.
In September 1991, Ron married his second wife, Carole Fisher in Hawaii and they made their home in Winter Springs. After retiring from the State Attorney's office, he and Carole traveled the world and enjoyed many wonderful memories from their trips together. Ron loved to travel, bike, walk, work out, play pool, bird watch, study the stock market and spend time with family. Ron and Carole loved to play miniature golf with Ron's brother George and his wife Janet when they came to visit every year. He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Carole, daughter Tana, son Greg, step-children Vonn and Charles, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
The Seibert Family invites you to join them at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida on Sat. September 28th for a closed casket Visitation at 1pm and 2pm Celebration of Life. Condolences to woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019