Rora Galbraith Cox, 98, of Orlando, passed away on July 7, 2020.



Rora was born in Trenton, FL to John M. and Laura Galbraith on February 3, 1922. She lived in High Springs, FL until her marriage to John M. Cox in 1940. She was a member of several civic organizations and very active in her church (First United Methodist Church of Orlando). She enjoyed reading, needlepoint, walking, other crafts, and was very involved with her children's schools. Rora lived in Gainesville, FL until 1953 when the family moved to Orlando. She was an avid Gators fan attending football games until age 97 and loved to follow the Atlanta Braves.



Rora was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. She (Gam and Num to her grandchildren) is survived by her children, Marcia (Bob) Osburn, John (Betty) Cox, Aurora (Bruce) Behner; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St, Orlando, FL 32801.



Family graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the High Springs Cemetery, 23998 NW 192nd Ave, High Springs, FL.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store