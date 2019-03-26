Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
RALEIGH, NC: Rose Jones Bazensky, 78, formerly of Orlando, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Sunrise of North Hills. Born on December 23, 1940 in Sampson County, NC; she was the daughter of the late Henry Jones and Alma Bass Williams. Rose retired in 1994 after 35 years with International Paper Company. She is survived by her husband: Bernard "Bunny" Bazensky; step-mother: Clarice Jones; sister: Carolyn and Robert Peebles; sister-in-law: Mitchie Shaw; nieces and nephew: Rhonda and Ben Barnes, Kathy Weaver, and David and Kathy Jones; and by other dedicated family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother: Lynwood Jones.Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27th from 1-2 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave.), with Funeral Services to begin at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to or SPCA of Wake County.Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
