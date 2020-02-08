|
Muscato, Rose Marie, age 92, died peacefully in hospice care on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born March 27,1927 in Canandaigua, NY, daughter of Josephine and Anthony Pizzillo.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Rose loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the beautiful scenery of the Atlantic Ocean, specifically New Smyrna Beach. She was a classic Italian woman who loved to cook, feed and laugh with her family and friends. She has great memories with her husband of 40+ years and their friends and extended families. She was an AVID FSU football fan and loved her NFL Colts.
She gave tirelessly her time in helping others while raising 4 children.
Psalm 91:11 "For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways.
She is survived by her children;, Joseph (Sue) Muscato, Barb (Gary) Hornbuckle, Nick (Chris) Muscato, Michael (Carol) Muscato, her grandchildren; Jeffrey, Melissa, (Arielle), Alisa, Scott, Anthony, Elizabeth (Tanner), Brantley (Lindsay), great grandchildren; Maddox, Drew, Chris Tetlow, Nicholas, Desmond, Landon, Landry, Burcham, Michael, Aubrey Rose. She is preceded in death by her husband Nicholas James.
A Private family burial service will be held and in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetic Association (https://www.jdrf.org) or to the in Rose's name.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020