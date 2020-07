Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Rose was born February 26, 1935 at Orange Memorial Hospital in Orlando. Rose passed away July 5, 2020 in Apopka, Florida. She is survived by her children, Pam Boland, Bill Tobias and Sherry Kaiser, along with 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store