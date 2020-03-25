|
Rosemary (nee Grupp) O'Connor, 93, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at home.
A funeral mass will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is resolved. Memorials may be made to Give Us PPE (https://getusppe.org/donate/). Those wishing to sign Rosemary's guestbook may do so at https://everloved.com/life-of/rosemary-oconnor/
Rosemary was born May 20, 1926 in Buffalo NY to Otto and Anna (nee Krieger) Grupp. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy High School in 1946. On June 25, 1949, she married the love of her life Francis (Fran) Martin O'Connor in Buffalo NY. They were married 68 years.
Fran and Rosemary moved to Florida after Fran retired, but enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends across the country, spending much time in Arizona and Buffalo NY. Rosemary was a very active in her church.
Rosemary is survived by her sisters Anna Steffan and Catherine Steffan, her two daughters Kathleen (Marvin) Scheer of Toledo OH and Mary (V. Paul) Harper of Falls Church VA, and one son Thomas (Janice Wilson) O'Connor of Alpharetta GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah (Dane) Smith, Elizabeth (Vel) Randinovic, William Scheer, Sean O'Connor, Clay O'Connor, and Emma O'Connor, seven great grandchildren, Owen, Madeleine, and Andrew Smith, Nikolas, Filip, and Olivia Radinovic, Reagan O'Connor, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis O'Connor, her parents, Otto and Anna Grupp, her sisters Mary Grupp, Alice Miller, Ethel Shanahan, and her brothers Otto (Pearl) Grupp, John (Janet) Grupp, and Joseph (Margaret) Grupp.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020