Rosemary T. Tippens passed on February 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with depression following a stroke four months prior, in Deltona, Florida at the age of 63. Rose was born March 23, 1955 in Jacksonville, Florida and lived in several states including Indiana, Washington, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts before returning to Florida in 1990. She is predeceased by her partner Richard Vass, sister Marlene Fraser, parents Mel and Alma Fraser and her in-laws William and Shirley Tippens. Rose loved openly and inspired kindness and giving in others. She was an advocate for the unborn, the environment, clean water, affordable access to organic food, being "au natural", protecting the vulnerable, independence with integrity, and promoting social connection and wellbeing. She enjoyed picnics, parks, adventures, Florida history, being an investigator, art, live music, reading, swimming, dancing, riding Harley Davidson three-wheelers, and socializing with folks of all walks of life. She was the essence of joie de vivre and made decisions with her heart. Rose also struggled with anxiety, grief, trauma, and stress which impacted relationships. She would want these challenges to be acknowledged in society to 1) reduce stigma and to 2) ensure a more holistic support system. She is dearly missed by family members including her sisters and their spouses Jeanne and Ed Guntz, Donna and Ron Young, Brenda Fraser and Patrice Billings, her brother Bill Fraser who married her best friend Maureen Fraser, and 20 adored nieces and nephews. Rose's most coveted role was being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her former husband Bill Tippens of Deland, Florida, and their four children and eight grandchildren including their son Jay Tippens, his wife Kelly, children Melanie and Brandon Tippens of DeBary, Florida; daughter Sarah McGarvey, her husband Patrick and children Piper and baby McGarvey (due in September) of Arlington, Virginia; daughter Emily Abbe, her husband Blake and children Kylee, and Alex Abbe of China Spring, Texas; and daughter Liz Blundell, her husband Dale, and children Dale and Avery Blundell of DeLand, Florida. Rose reveled in learning, acing a test, and being on the Dean's list in college. She attended Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire and transferred to Boston College junior year. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology in 1978.Rose's entire career was devoted to helping others as a social worker with expertise in elder care, a licensed realtor, a counselor at various non-profits and schools, an Assistant Clerk for the Volusia County Board of Elections, and most recently a Federal Emergency Management Agency reservist where she registered individuals for Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria assistance. Rose book-ended her career with her favorite occupations as 1) Director of Pregnancy Help of Greater Boston at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and 2) being an independent contractor nanny for children in Florida. She received national awards and recognition for "Excellence in Eldercare" from Work/Family Directions two years in row while working as an Eldercare Counselor at Visiting Nurse Association in Orlando, Florida. She was a passionate advocate for the unborn and valued the importance of child development. Rose invited an at-risk pregnant woman to live with her family temporarily while Rose and Bill raised their toddler son. Her Celebration of Life is Friday March 29, 2019 at the Spring House at Gemini Springs, 37 Dirksen Drive DeBary, Florida from 11:00am-4:00pm. The celebration will start with catered lunch from her favorite BBQ joint Bubbalou's 11:30am-1:00pm, followed by a 2:00-3:00pm spiritual service with a soul sketch via a life celebrant minister and live guitarist throughout. Friends and family, please come share a story of Rose as we celebrate her life. In addition to her primary service, she will be remembered in the intentions at the 4:00pm Saturday Mass on March 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximilian Street, Deltona, Florida 32725. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her number one cause, Pregnancy Help of Greater Boston, where she worked as Director in the early 1980s. Checks can be made out to "Pregnancy Help" and mailed to Pro Life/Pregnancy Help Office, Attn: Clare/Office Manager, 61 South Ave. Natick, Massachusetts 01760. This pro-life non-profit serves anyone facing crisis pregnancy situations. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019