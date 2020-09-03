Roxanne M. Koutsoulieris, 71, of Ocoee, Florida, transitioned peacefully on August 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Roxanne was born on July 29, 1949 in East St. Louis, Il. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Mary (Stallings) Lybarger, and brother, Richard Lybarger.
Roxanne is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, along with 11 grandchildren. Additional details can be found via this link: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Roxanne-Koutsoulieris/#!/Obituary