Roxanne M. Koutsoulieris
Roxanne M. Koutsoulieris, 71, of Ocoee, Florida, transitioned peacefully on August 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Roxanne was born on July 29, 1949 in East St. Louis, Il. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Mary (Stallings) Lybarger, and brother, Richard Lybarger.

Roxanne is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, along with 11 grandchildren. Additional details can be found via this link: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Roxanne-Koutsoulieris/#!/Obituary

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory - West Orange Chapel
1400 Matthew Paris Blvd.
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 295-2273
