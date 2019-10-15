|
|
Roy "RD" passed away Sunday September 29, 2019 peacefully at his home in Hickory, North Carolina. RD was with loved ones and left in peace after in his terms were just "worn out."
RD is survived by his wife of 61 years Lidia Ramona Williams. Daughters Donna Odasz and Maria Darby. Sons Doug Williams and Dan Odasz. Grand children, Terisa Korth, Kodi Odasz, Kristin Williams and Christopher Williams. Great granddaughter Harper Odasz. Sister Hazel Foti. Predeceased by his brothers Howard Williams, Louie Williams, and Raymond Williams.
RD served our country for 24 years in the US Army Signal Corps. He served in Occupation Army of Europe, Korean War and the Vietnam War. He achieved the following service medals: Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Campaign Medal, and Overseas Bars. Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bear Lake United Methodist Church in Forest City, Florida at 11AM.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019