Roy Edward Schmadebeck, age 74, passed away on January 21, 2020, from natural causes. Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago in Glenview, Ill., he was the son of Werner and Luella Schmadebeck, residing in Mount Dora, Fla. at the timing of his passing.
Known as, "The Lotto Man," Roy retired from the State of Florida Lottery after residing in Tavernier, Fla., in the beautiful Florida Keys for more than 25 years. Roy was predeceased by his mother, Luella Wagner Schmadebeck, his father, Werner Schmadebeck, and his brother, Paul Schmadebeck. He is survived by his son, Ross Schmadebeck.
At Roy's request, a Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for individuals and wildlife impacted by the wildfires of Australia by making a donation to the Australian Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org.au
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020