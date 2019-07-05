Home

Age 91, of Orlando, FL passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on June 27, 1927 to Edwin and Eva (Hauer) MacIntyre. He opened Southern Vacuum in with his wife on August 13, 1956 and was in business in Orlando for 60 years. He was a Navy veteran of WWII. Roy was married to Mildred MacIntyre who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son Scott MacIntyre. He is survived by Grandchildren Aaron MacIntyre and Meghan Ford, Great Grandchildren Addison and Lyla Ford. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Newcomer Funeral Home, Orlando. A gathering period will be from 10-11 AM. To leave a special message for the family on line please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 5 to July 7, 2019
