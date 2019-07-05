Orlando Sentinel Notices
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
Roy Edwin MacIntyre


1927 - 2019
Roy Edwin MacIntyre Notice
Age 91, of Orlando, FL passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on June 27, 1927 to Edwin and Eva (Hauer) MacIntyre. He opened Southern Vacuum in with his wife on August 13, 1956 and was in business in Orlando for 60 years. He was a Navy veteran of WWII. Roy was married to Mildred MacIntyre who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son Scott MacIntyre. He is survived by Grandchildren Aaron MacIntyre and Meghan Ford, Great Grandchildren Addison and Lyla Ford. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Newcomer Funeral Home, Orlando. A gathering period will be from 10-11 AM. To leave a special message for the family on line please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 5 to July 7, 2019
