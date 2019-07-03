Orlando Sentinel Notices
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Santuary Church
2719 Conway Gardens Rd
Orlando, FL
Roy Lee "Tommy" Judd


1934 - 2019
Roy Lee "Tommy" Judd Notice
Roy Lee "Tommy" Judd, age 85, of Orlando, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, Tennessee on June 13, 1934. He was retired from Publix, having worked there from 1957-1999. He was a dedicated member of Sanctuary Church, where he received the first ever Legacy Award, and spent several days per week volunteering there.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geraldean Judd; his son, Ronald Judd; his parents Mildred B. Judd and Henry Lee Judd. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Judd (Brenda) of Cape Canaveral, Richard Judd (Debra) of Orlando; daughter in law, Rhonda, of Orlando; his grandchildren, Carole (Duane), Suzy (Ron), Shaun (Jennifer), Stephanie (Josh), Catelynn (Randy), and Janessa. He had 8 great-grandchildren, Maycie, Bryson, Aiden, Cailin, Hannah, Brantley, Jessa, and Raylee. His siblings; sisters, Jimmie Walker, Ann Arnold, Freida Brown; brothers, Aaron Judd, Kenneth Judd, Billy Judd, and Douglas Judd. Visitation is on Friday, July 5 from 5PM-7PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, 895 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando. Funeral service is at 10AM Saturday, July 6 at Santuary Church, 2719 Conway Gardens Rd, Orlando. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 3 to July 4, 2019
