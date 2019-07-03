Roy Lee "Tommy" Judd, age 85, of Orlando, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born in Cookeville, Tennessee on June 13, 1934. He was retired from Publix, having worked there from 1957-1999. He was a dedicated member of Sanctuary Church, where he received the first ever Legacy Award, and spent several days per week volunteering there.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geraldean Judd; his son, Ronald Judd; his parents Mildred B. Judd and Henry Lee Judd. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Judd (Brenda) of Cape Canaveral, Richard Judd (Debra) of Orlando; daughter in law, Rhonda, of Orlando; his grandchildren, Carole (Duane), Suzy (Ron), Shaun (Jennifer), Stephanie (Josh), Catelynn (Randy), and Janessa. He had 8 great-grandchildren, Maycie, Bryson, Aiden, Cailin, Hannah, Brantley, Jessa, and Raylee. His siblings; sisters, Jimmie Walker, Ann Arnold, Freida Brown; brothers, Aaron Judd, Kenneth Judd, Billy Judd, and Douglas Judd. Visitation is on Friday, July 5 from 5PM-7PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, 895 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando. Funeral service is at 10AM Saturday, July 6 at Santuary Church, 2719 Conway Gardens Rd, Orlando.