Roy W. Johnson, 76, beloved husband of Lyne Chamberlain Johnson, daughters Aimee Johnson of Orlando, and Julie Kantor and 3 grandchildren of Hollywood, FL and a sister in Bolingbrook, IL. Roy died of lung cancer at home in Longwood on May 23, 2020 while under the care of Vitas, his wife and other nursing faculty from Seminole State College.



Roy was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago, and worked in sales and the hospitality industry. In retirement he was a standardized patient for nursing students at SSC.



Roy had a zest for life, and he loved being outdoors and sports. He was a passionate Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and enjoyed fishing and golf. Roy was a friend of Bill W. and was actively involved for 28 years. Roy was happiest when he was helping others. He had a quick sense of humor and enjoyed talking and making people laugh. Roy was loved by many and is greatly missed.



