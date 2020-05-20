Russell Samuel Dawson
Russell Samuel Dawson, 88, of Orlando, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Russ was a long-time resident of Orlando, moving here from New Castle, PA where he was born to Martha Bender Dawson and Samuel Dawson on March 24, 1932. Russ leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years Shirley along with many loved ones and friends that he cherished. Service will be at 12pm on Friday, May 22, followed by an entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, 3329 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703. The service will be streamed live and recorded at www.highlandfh.com.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
