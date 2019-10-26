Home

Ruth A. Carani Notice
Carani, Ruth "Ruthie" Ann, Winter Park, FL., passed away in peace in the presence of family on Wed., October 16, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her three children, Christina Taylor, Christopher (Chris) Carani, and Shannon Carani. She is also survived by her former husband, Attilio "Lee" Carani, Jr., brother, Jimmie Liles, other relatives, friends, neighbors, and Publix work family. She was mother-in-law to James Taylor and Regia Carani, and proud grandmother "Nana" to Madison Taylor. Ruth was born in Miami, FL. and was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Marion Liles.

A private family service will be held and memorial donations may be made on her behalf to the or to the .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
