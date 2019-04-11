Ruth S. Williamson of Clermont, Florida passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born February 16, 1930 to German immigrants Walter and Hedwig Sievers.She grew up living in the same home with cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents in New Galena, PA. Ruth attended High School in Doylestown, PA. After high school she worked as a secretary at Johnsville Navel Air Development Center, then as a homemaker. Ruth married Howard T. Williamson, 'Bud' to his friends, on December 2, 1950. She and 'Bud' had two children, Howard Curtis Williamson, born September 8, 1952, and Patti Williamson Cervino, born April 22, 1954.She is also remembered by 6 grandchildren; Nicholas Williamson, Alicia Williamson Huson, Steven Cervino, Sandi Cervino Brubaker, Dylan Williamson and Tia Williamson, as well as great-grandchildren Hope Huson, Hayden Huson, Julee Brubaker, Natalee Brubaker and Jordan Bohannon.The pastimes Ruth truly enjoyed were time in the sun, travel, socializing with friends, and of course a good cup of coffee and anything chocolate.While living in Doylestown, PA she volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program for several years.While living in Florida she volunteered for Give Kids the World Village.A graveside service will be held in Bushnell for the family. Donations can be made to Peace United Methodist Church, 13502 Town Loop Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary