Age 94 of Apple Valley, MN formally of Leesburg, FL died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 26th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; parents Esther and Gustov Ostrom; brothers Reuben and Raymond Ostrom. She will be missed by sons Brad (Kathy) and Mitchell Shoop, grandkids Will (Jen) Shoop and Crissy (Tom) McCluney and great grandkids Alex, Cassi and Mason and numerous friends. She loved Bridge and Mahjong and her spunk, wit and fashion sense will be missed by all who met her. Help Ruthe thank those who helped her with so much compassion by donating to Fairview Foundation at www.fairview.org/giving
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019