Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthe Shoop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthe G. Shoop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthe G. Shoop Notice
Age 94 of Apple Valley, MN formally of Leesburg, FL died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on July 26th, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Robert "Bob"; parents Esther and Gustov Ostrom; brothers Reuben and Raymond Ostrom. She will be missed by sons Brad (Kathy) and Mitchell Shoop, grandkids Will (Jen) Shoop and Crissy (Tom) McCluney and great grandkids Alex, Cassi and Mason and numerous friends. She loved Bridge and Mahjong and her spunk, wit and fashion sense will be missed by all who met her. Help Ruthe thank those who helped her with so much compassion by donating to Fairview Foundation at www.fairview.org/giving
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.