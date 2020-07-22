1/1
Sallie Mae Rivers
1933 - 2020
Sallie Mae Rivers, 86, born September 19, 1933, passed peacefully on July 15, 2020. Ms. Rivers was a lifelong resident of the Richmond Estates community where she was loved by all. Mom was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Our mom will be missed and remembered always for her passion of unselfish giving and love for her family and all those whose life she touched. Love your daughter Sylvia.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday July 24, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Chapel of Gail & Wynn's Mortuary.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
Funeral services provided by
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32805
407-522-4700
