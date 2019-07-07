Salvatore N. Giardina, 84, of Sanford, Florida, passed away July 4,2019, with his loving wife, Diana, at his side. He endured a long and painful struggle with a hideous disease, called mycosis fungoides. Mr. Gardina was born October 30, 1934 in New York City, to Giovanni and Josephine Giardina. He attended NYC school system and Baruch School for Accounting and Law at City College of New York , Tyler School of Labor Law, New York and served in the U.S. Army in Korea 1954-1956. He married his beloved wife, Diana Salcito, October 1,1961. He resided in Yonkers , Westchester County, New York from 1964-1996. Upon retirement, he moved to Lake Forest in Sanford, Florida in 1997. Mr. Gardina worked to improve the working conditions for members of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey. After completing 36 years of service, he retired as an International Vice President of his union. Mr. Giardina served as President of the National Italian American Labor Council, Chairman of the Italian Hospital Society of New York. A member of the International Committee on Italian Migration and a member on the American Veterans Committee in Washington D.C.. Mr. Giardina traveled on behalf of the various organizations he served taking him to Japan, Italy, Israel, and many of the Caribbean countries to discuss issues of mutual national and international concern. During the past years, he was a member of the Italian American Social Club of Orlando and the Elks Lodge 1079. He was predeceased by his parents, Giovanni and Josephine and by his two brothers, Frank and Joseph. He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Diana: his nephews, John, Joseph, John Victor, Adam, Gary, Frank, Michael: niece, Janette Hughes; their spouses and extended family. In accordance with his wishes, his life will be memorialized privately. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 7 to July 14, 2019