Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Collazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Collazo

Notice Condolences Flowers

Samuel Collazo Notice
Samuel Collazo, age 63, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Orlando, Florida. He passed away peacefully due to natural causes. Samuel was born on March 17, 1955 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Antonio Collazo and Catalina Vargas de Collazo and was the youngest of five children. He loved basketball and soccer, going to concerts, and taking walks by the lake with his beloved fur-baby Pixie. Samuel will be remembered as a smart and funny man who strived for optimism, especially during the most difficult of times. He is survived by his daughters Keishla Thomas, Jessica Collazo and Lydia Flores; and grandsons Seth Thomas, Christian Flores, Ari Thomas, Joel Flores and Angel Flores.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 19 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.