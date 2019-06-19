|
Samuel Collazo, age 63, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Orlando, Florida. He passed away peacefully due to natural causes. Samuel was born on March 17, 1955 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Antonio Collazo and Catalina Vargas de Collazo and was the youngest of five children. He loved basketball and soccer, going to concerts, and taking walks by the lake with his beloved fur-baby Pixie. Samuel will be remembered as a smart and funny man who strived for optimism, especially during the most difficult of times. He is survived by his daughters Keishla Thomas, Jessica Collazo and Lydia Flores; and grandsons Seth Thomas, Christian Flores, Ari Thomas, Joel Flores and Angel Flores.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 19 to June 23, 2019