Samuel E. Sawyer

Samuel E. Sawyer
Samuel E. Sawyer (SFC) E-7, of Morristown, TN formerly of Tavares, Fl, passed away on May 1, 2019 surrounded by his family and dog Coco. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Juliana, and daughters Audrey Sawyer Godfrey, Celeste Sawyer Butler (Randy) grandchildren Miranda Godfrey, Marissa Hanes, Mackenzie Godfrey, Nicole Butler and great-grandson Landyn Hanes Meadors. Sam grew up in Lake County, was a 1961 graduate of Tavares High and was blessed to enjoy many lifelong friendships in the community. A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Date is to be announced.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 8 to May 12, 2019
