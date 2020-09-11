Jim Gorfine, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Deland, Florida on Friday, Sept. 4th, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Jeanne Strunk Gorfine. Jim is survived by his son, Jimmy (Gretchen), daughter Susan (Roger) Mayfield, granddaughter Michelle (Wayne) Cochran, their children Kaili, Alana and Wayne III, grandson Jonathan (Kelly) Gorfine, their children Parker and Davie, granddaughter Elizabeth and her fiancé Michael Strange, and his devoted and loving companion of 14 years, Janice Hernly.



Jim owned Gorfine's Custom Jewelers in Maitland for over 50 years. He loved boating, poker, and NASCAR.



Jim was a caring and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed life, had a great sense of humor, was a true gentleman, and was cherished by all who knew him. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.



