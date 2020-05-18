Sandal (nee Scarborough) Esch, 66, passed away suddenly on May 15th. Originally from Jacksonville, her family moved to Winter Park in 1966. A Winter Park High and Rollins graduate, her homes included Shaker Heights, OH and Bloomfield, MI before returning to Maitland. Always a Florida baby, she loved being from Winter Park. She always said a good beach trip can make everything better. Loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband Jim Esch, daughter Susie Esch Fowler, son-in-law Sean Fowler, and brother Todd Scarborough. Service at Palm Cemetery Friday May 22nd at 11 am.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020.