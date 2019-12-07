|
Sandra Adams Powers, former co-president of the League of Women Voters of Orange County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Sandra was born in Augusta, Ga., on Sept. 16, 1942. , and grew up in Atlanta. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in English and worked in retail, advertising and real estate. Sandra received a Masters Degree in Counseling from Rollins College and began working for Hospice helping grieving children.
After retiring from Hospice of the Comforter in 2009, Sandra became active with the League of Women Voters of Orange County, serving three years as co-president and helping push membership to a record level.
She is survived by her husband, Patrick, and a niece Ashley Pandl, as well as other family members and good friends.
A tribute will be held at the Mayflower Retirement Community at a date to be announced.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019