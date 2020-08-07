June 17 1941- July 21 2020



Sandra was born in Paterson New Jersey. She passed away in her sleep with husband, Stan, and sister, Diane, holding her hand. She was a graduate of Northern Valley Regional High School, Demarest, NJ, and attended Florida Southern College. Sandy was a loving and giving person who brightened the day to all she touched. She talked to God every day, Sandy will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private service is being held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



