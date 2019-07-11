Home

Sandra Fox Zappini of High Springs, Florida in Gainesville, Florida on July 10, 2019. Born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Samuel Smallwood Fox and Virginia Mueller Fox. Graduated from University of South Florida. Devoted wife of James Daniel Zappini, loving mother of Averie Ruth Zappini, loving step-mother of Kaley Clark (Cody) and loving step-grandmother of Cayden Clark. Also survived by her sisters Margaret Fox (Dennis Hartin) and Virginia McNamee (Michael), nieces and nephews Sara Studwell (Jason), Tyler McNamee, Hannah McNamee, and Samuel Fox-Hartin, and brother in law David Zappini. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11.00 am at the Gazebo at City Hall, 23718 West US Highway 27, High Springs, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice of Gainesville, Florida (beyourhaven.org) or any .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 11 to July 12, 2019
