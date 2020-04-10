|
|
Sandra J Ciavaglia, age 81, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 8th 2020.
Sandra is survived by her sons Lewis J (Phyllis) Ciavaglia Jr of Oviedo FL., John Ciavaglia of Winter Springs FL., daughter Suanne Ciavaglia of Oviedo FL., granddaughter Danielle Ciavaglia . great grandchildren Anthony Rivera and Alyssa Cross, of Orlando FL Sister Joyce Casher and Brother Larry Culotta, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Culotta and Sally (Barone) Culotta.
Sandra was born on November 25th, 1938 in Niagara Falls NY, to Larry and Sally Culotta. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School Class of 1956. While raising her family she continued her education and received AD in Applied Sciences Niagara County Community College, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1974. Studied advance practice nursing at SUNY upstate, graduated with her ARNP. She worked at the VA Hospital Buffalo, NY from 1974 until 1988. She then moved to Florida working for the VA Clinic in Bay Pines and DOT Stop until retirement in 2003.
Sandra, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother was deeply involved in her family, feeling they were her greatest accomplishment. She was also a very charitable person donating to her favorite causes, the Catholic Church, and Alzheimer's and cancer research.
There will be a private graveside service Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family request you donate to Stand Up To Cancer on her behalf.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020