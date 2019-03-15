|
1944 - 2018Sandra Fedele (nee Husted) passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, Sandy was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Betty Husted. Sandy was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Fedele and her brother, Richard "Roach" Husted and is survived by her husband, Dino Fedele, son/grandson Chauncey Fedele, daughter Barbara Fedele Vasquez, grandson Jason Fedele, Grand daughter Sarah Vasquez, her sisters Cheryl Husted and Patricia Husted Helms and family, and her brother-in-law Donald Fedele and family. Sandy was born in Pennsylvania and also lived in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Lake Worth before relocating to Lake County Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019