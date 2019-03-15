Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Fedele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Fedele

Notice Condolences Flowers

Sandra Lee Fedele Notice
1944 - 2018Sandra Fedele (nee Husted) passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018, Sandy was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Betty Husted. Sandy was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Fedele and her brother, Richard "Roach" Husted and is survived by her husband, Dino Fedele, son/grandson Chauncey Fedele, daughter Barbara Fedele Vasquez, grandson Jason Fedele, Grand daughter Sarah Vasquez, her sisters Cheryl Husted and Patricia Husted Helms and family, and her brother-in-law Donald Fedele and family. Sandy was born in Pennsylvania and also lived in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Lake Worth before relocating to Lake County Florida.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.