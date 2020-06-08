Santos Osvaldo Rodriguez passed away on June 5th in Orlando, FL. Born April 9th, 1936 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to the late Herminia Rodriguez, he was preceded in death by his two sons. Santos is survived by his wife Nereida Rodriguez and seven children. Santos was a 29 year Army Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam as a Combat Medic.



Baldwin Fairchild will host services on Wednesday, June 10th with a viewing from 10a to 12p followed by a service - 601 N. Park Avenue, Apopka, FL 32712.



