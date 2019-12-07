|
|
Sara Elizabeth Garvin, Col. Ret., 97, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Lucy Garvin. Sara graduated from Greenwood High School in Greenwood, SC and attended Nursing school at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. and graduated from the University of North Carolina and Duke School of Anesthesia. Sara was a Nurse Anesthetist in the United States Air force and retired after 30 years of service. While serving her country, Sara was over all the nurses in the European forces which included North Africa and Turkey. Sara never married, but is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as a long time friend, Barbara Metz.
A Memorial Service to honor Sara's remarkable life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to . Condolences may be made by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019