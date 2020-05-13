Age 92, of Orlando, Florida passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born in Tarpon Springs, FL on November 17, 1927.



Sara had a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Music from Stetson University. She retired from being a School Teacher after teaching for 23 years. Sara loved sewing, gardening, reading, and classical music, as well as spending summers in her Highland's North Carolina home.



Sara is survived by her husband of 36 years, Herman G. Clark; one daughter: Sue Ann Higginbotham-Munnell; two step children: Lori (William) Shindel and Stephen Clark; four grandchildren: Cynthia (Joe) Shook, Lydia Clark, Alexander Clark, and India Clark; two great-grandchildren: Madison Shook and Blake Shook.



Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James M. Higginbotham; parents: Clyde and Vernie Mae Smith; two siblings: Mary Kathryn Smith Gaskins and Mildred Olive Smith.



Services were held at Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Autism Awareness Foundation in Sara's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store