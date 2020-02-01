|
Sara Jo Smith was born in Orlando, Florida on March 6, 1941, and entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Sara Jo grew up in Apopka, Florida and graduated from Apopka High School. She graduated from Florida State University in 1963, and was an elementary teacher for 31 years, mostly at Dream Lake Elementary.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Leesburg, Florida and a summer member of Homer United Methodist Church in Homer, Alaska. She was a member of First Baptist Church Orlando for several years and enjoyed serving on short term mission trips to Canada and Brazil.
Anyone that knew her instantly saw her joyful outlook on life and most importantly, her faith in Jesus. She was the biggest encourager most people ever knew. She was known for sending cards and notes of encouragement to many. She was devoted to her family. She rarely met a stranger and could always put people at ease. She never complained and always showed gratitude.
She is survived by her children Mary Beth Holiman (Reynolds), David McLean Jr., William Lawrence McLean (Jane). She is also survived by four grandtwins , Katherine Sara McLean, Elizabeth Jean McLean, Parker Smith Holiman, and Jackson Carr Holiman. She is survived by her brother James Ted Smith and sister-in-law Pat Smith and nieces Jennifer Smith Flickinger, Julie Smith Jones (Chris) and Marsha Smith Dunlap (Doug). She was predeceased by her mother Mary T. Smith, father T.L. Smith and her grandson Davis McLean.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Orlando, Henry Chapel 3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32805 on Monday, February 3, 2020 between 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm.
Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church Orlando, Henry Chapel. 3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32805 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10am. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd, Gotha, FL 34734 If friends desire, contributions may be made to Lottie Moon Missions in Memory of Sara Jo McLean via First Baptist Church Orlando.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020