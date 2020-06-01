Sarah Frances Griner, age 80, passed away April 13, 2020, at her home in Orlando, Fl. She was born in Sylvania on Sept. 5, 1939, to the late Claude Parker Griner and Kathleen Bailey Griner.
Fran graduated from Screven County High School in 1957, and earned a BS degree in Education from Georgia Southern College in 1962. She taught fifth grade in various Florida schools for 40 years, a feat that makes her a saint in her survivors' eyes. She was an avid supporter of nature, animals, and environmental groups, as evidenced by the dozens of tote bags, note pads, stuffed animals, and calendars found throughout her home. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and watching the various birds that visited her back patio daily, along with the occasional rabbit, raccoon, opossum, turkey, coyote, snake, or fox. Many friends, neighbors, and family members have sought the honor of continuing to care for her beautiful collection of patio plants.
Fran was preceded in death by her siblings: Clauselle Griner Howard, Lillian Griner Williams, Evelyn Griner Overstreet, Robert Lovett Griner, Marion Ruth Griner Sanderson, and George Bates Griner. She will be cremated and the ashes laid to rest in the Griner family plot in the Sylvania City Cemetery at a later time.
Survivors are her 14 nieces and nephews.
Joiner Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.